COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus-based roofing contractor, accused of pocketing nearly $45,000 in payments from four customers without finishing or starting projects, is being sued by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

The lawsuit alleges “Ryan Roofing & Home Improvements” and its owner, Anthony Ryan, sold roofing services to customers and accepted deposits from those customers or their insurance companies, but did not deliver the promised work.

The lawsuit also maintains that Ryan did not issue refunds or provide his clients with the legally mandated notice to cancel their contracts. It alleges violations of the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act and the Home Solicitation Sales Act.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Better Business Bureau filed four consumer complaints, with damages of at least $44,993. Yost’s lawsuit seeks to compel Ryan and his company to reimburse the affected consumers, pay civil penalties and cover court costs, according to the attorney general’s office.