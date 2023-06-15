COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A group of local elementary kids are learning the basics of coding and robotics at the PAST Foundation in Columbus. The students are young, but they already have a passion for STEM.

This camp is for third through fifth graders. For many of them, it’s their first time trying out coding and electrical engineering. Thankfully, they’re all quick learners.

“We program things, so they move and do things and light up,” third-grader Emmett Cho said.

“You connect wires, and there’s this energy electricity that runs through some of the wires to make LED lights blink,” fourth-grader Milo Wills said.

Fatima Bainazar, program instructor and STEM Innovator at the PAST Foundation, said many kids come into the camp knowing nothing about robotics, but they quickly become the experts.

“At the end of the week, they’re like, ‘This is an LED, this is a resistor’ — they know everything about it, and they’re starting to teach their parents about it,” Bainazar said. “By the end, they want to go to the next level camp in order to learn more and more.”

The camp is about more than robotics, STEM and coding, however. The PAST Foundation likes to teach kids life lessons like collaboration, public speaking and problem-solving. The instructors also open the students’ eyes to all of the opportunities a career in STEM can bring.

“We try to get kids to see what the world will look like with STEM. What jobs can you go into? I know it’s really early, right, elementary? But they now understand this is a job I can do in the future,” Bainazar said.

The PAST Foundation has camps just like this one happening all summer long for kids of all ages. Find out more about their summer programs schedule on their website.