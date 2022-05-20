COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police want help Friday recognizing a man that pulled out a gun inside a local cellphone store.

A man walked around 7 p.m. Wednesday into the Verizon store at 1357 Georgesville Rd., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Inside, he robbed the store employees with a black handgun and stole money and cellphones.

Witnesses told police that the suspect wore all black clothing with a hood up over his head and carried a brown duffle bag with white handles. Columbus police also released several photos taken of the robber inside the Verizon store with security cameras.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Columbus police asked anyone who might recognize the robbery suspect to call their Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.