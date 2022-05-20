COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police want help Friday recognizing a man that pulled out a gun inside a local cellphone store.
A man walked around 7 p.m. Wednesday into the Verizon store at 1357 Georgesville Rd., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Inside, he robbed the store employees with a black handgun and stole money and cellphones.
Witnesses told police that the suspect wore all black clothing with a hood up over his head and carried a brown duffle bag with white handles. Columbus police also released several photos taken of the robber inside the Verizon store with security cameras.
Columbus police asked anyone who might recognize the robbery suspect to call their Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.