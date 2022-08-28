COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With Sunday’s vote to accept a new three-year contract, Columbus City Schools teachers and students will be returning in person to the classrooms Monday, and there are a few things parents should know.

“We are going to re-do our first day,” Columbus City School Board President Jennifer Adair said after Sunday’s union vote. “It will be a traditional first day. It will be really exciting and it will be a great school year.”

Transportation

In April, Columbus City Schools installed a new transportation routing system which is supposed to optimize the efficiency of the district’s routes.

Parents with students who are eligible to take a bus to school must opt in using the parent portal.

Any parent who has not received their student’s bus information is asked to contact the transportation call center between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The district said there will be 569 active drivers and 20 supervisors who can also drive if needed, running 588 bus routes for city schools and non-public charter schools. Of those routes, 538 will be driven by district drivers, while 50 will be covered by two outside vendors.

For more on the district’s transportation plans, click here.

Parental feedback

The district has also scheduled a virtual family engagement session for Tuesday, Aug. 30, which it said would allow parents to sound off about the return to classroom learning.

Sports and activities

Athletic, band, and drill practices resumed last week. Games are expected to resume this week, with all other school-based activities resuming Monday.

More information

For more information on what to expect, visit the district’s back-to-school hub.