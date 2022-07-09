COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus restaurants have all faced ups and downs in the last two years, but after a month filled with major money-making weekends, many said they are back on track.

Restaurant workers said it’s like night and day between last month and the same time two years ago.

“Thanks to the loyalty of our customers and the neighborhood, it kept us afloat these last two years,” said Phillip Skunza, manager of the Happy Greek restaurant in the Short North.

Walking through the Short North on a sunny Saturday afternoon, people are likely to be sitting in just about every restaurant, something not seen during the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Skunza said during the pandemic, there were times when the High Street restaurant was really struggling. This year, Skunza said business in June was exactly what the business needed.

It was the same thing at Local Cantina down the street, with managers there saying Pride weekend was their biggest so far in 2022.

Both restaurants are expecting business to boom from here on out.

“That whole month is basically our bread and butter, especially down here in the Short North,” Skunza said.

“I think that we are going to see a steady uptick in everything, especially with the convention center,” said Kalin Miller, kitchen manager for Local Cantina. ‘We’ll see plenty of things happening for us.”