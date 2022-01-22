COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Restaurant Week is set to begin Monday, Jan. 24, with more than 150 central Ohio restaurants participating.

From Monday through Friday, Jan. 29, restaurants will be offering special menus, with the proceeds benefiting Stop the Suffering Animal Rescue, a Columbus-based nonprofit that rescues dogs and cats in Ohio from high-kill shelters.

The participating restaurants will be offering full three-course meals at special reduced prices.

In addition to funds raised by participating restaurants, restaurant week organizers will also be holding two separate raffles offering three prizes: dinner for two at 10 restaurant week restaurants; six months of free car washes; and a stay at the Chalets in Hocking Hills. Each unique entry to the sweepstakes will result in a $.25 donation to Stop the Suffering.

For a list of participating restaurants, their menus, and for more details on the raffles, click here.