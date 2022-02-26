COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Saturday marked the third morning of Russian aggression in Ukraine. The world has watched on as cities such as Kyiv and Mariupol have come under fire as troops make their way to the capitol city.

In Columbus, dozens of supporters of Ukraine showed up at the Ohio Statehouse to show their support. People with all levels of Ukrainian connection came out to join in unity.

We heard from those with families in the path of destruction. Sofia Mikhailichenko is one of those people.

“I’m actually originally from Sumy which is also under attack,” said Mikhailichenko.

She described what it’s like trying to get in contact with loved ones, saying replies are far and few between as more areas are coming under fire.

“You feel so hopeless sitting there,” said Mikhailichenko.

Others say their hearts and prayers are being sent to Ukraine. An overwhelming message, also very clear at Saturday’s event.

“Ukraine isn’t dead, it will not die,” was heard as part as a chant. Other chants, echoing that message, “Stand with Ukraine…Stand with Ukraine.”

Several groups in Central Ohio organizing new relief funds as well as other events to help get Ukrainians supplies they need.

One of those groups is the Ukrainian Cultural Association of Ohio.