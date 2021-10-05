COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two Columbus residents discovered bags in their driveways that contained information about a group labeled a 2020 Ku Klux Klan hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Both people said the bags were discovered Sunday morning. One shared photos of the contents which included a business card, flier, and application for the East Coast Knights of the True Invisible Empire.

Columbus police urge anyone who receives literature believed to be from a hate group to report it.

“This is important for us to document this,” said Columbus police Sgt. James Fuqua. “It may end up being not anything at all, but without it being brought to our attention, we may be unaware that this is circulating, and it may be a group that we may actually be targeting ourselves for an investigation.”

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Investigation recommends people who receive those bags report them to police so the bureau is aware.

Anyone who receives such literature and believes is a targeted threat can report it to the FBI and its civil rights squad by calling the National Threat Operation Center at 1-800-CallFBI (225-5324).