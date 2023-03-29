COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time, Columbus residents who need to file city taxes can do so online for free.

City Auditor Megan Kilgore announced that residents and businesses can file their Columbus city taxes on a new online portal, called the Columbus Revenue Information Service Portal (CRISP). The website marks the first time in the city’s history that taxes can be filed in full online.

“Our new online filing system, CRISP, makes tax filing as simple as possible. Existing customers will be able to fast-track their access by using a code that was previously mailed to them and new users can sign up in minutes,” Kilgore said. “I am proud of the hard work our Income Tax staff has put in to launch this new system.”

On the CRISP homepage, users can create an account or log in to an existing one to file city taxes or access file returns. The website also offers an option to make online payments, view tax refund statuses, search where your tax jurisdiction is in the city, and get billing statements reviewed if there was an error.

Screenshot of the Columbus Revenue Information Service Portal homepage

The office of the City Auditor also said that while filing, users can archive returns from previous years and ask any questions to a chat-bot named OTUS.

“Prior to the launch of CRISP, the City of Columbus was not making the impression that we are the technologically-advanced place one would expect from the 14th largest city in the country,” Kilgore said. “As the City continues to grow and evolve, this is a system that can grow and evolve with us.”

CRISP does not allow you to file federal or state taxes. Before attempting to file, click here to see if you need to file city taxes or check with your employer if city taxes are deducted from your paychecks.

Suburban residents may need to file both Columbus city taxes and those for their own local municipality. Many villages and cities in central Ohio run their own tax departments and to file for those taxes, the most widely used tool is Ohio’s Regional Income Tax Agency — or RITA. RITA maintains a list of all the places it provides administration services here.

Columbus’ city government website also offers a list of tax information for individual municipalities and if they have reciprocity with Columbus.

For full information on the tax filing season, click here. Both individual and business tax returns for Columbus city taxes are due on April 18.