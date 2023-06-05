COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Council unanimously voted Monday to repeal the midnight curfew for Short North mobile food vendors.

The restricted hours were one of the safety measures implemented by the city to help fight an uptick of violence in the area.

“Food carts are not the cause of violence in the Short North,” Columbus City Councilmember Emmanuel Remy said. “It’s that simple.”

Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin said council’s goal was for this curfew on mobile food vendors to be temporary. Council stayed true to its word, and food cart owner said they’re glad council did.

“Thank God. I believe they’re doing the right thing getting us back to business,” Adam Wallace, a food vendor who operates in the Short North, said after Monday’s vote.

Wallace’s sentiment stands in contrast to how he felt two weeks ago, when council implemented the curfew.

“A 12 o’clock shut down, which is basically the time that we open, so there was no point in coming down here because there was no place to operate,” Wallace said previously.

Monday’s vote by council to repeal the curfew has business owners like Wallace excited.

“We lost some revenue the last few weekends, but being back able to work is definitely a step in the right direction,” he said.

The curfew was supported by Columbus City Council and the Department of Public Safety, among other city entities. They said they stand by that decision.

“Our goal was to reduce the number of areas intoxicated people congregate after bars close, engaging in disruptive and sometimes violent behavior,” Columbus Public Safety Director Kate McSweeney-Pishotti said.

In the city’s continued efforts to monitor foot traffic in the area, mobile food vendors will be required to register on a website, streetfoodfinder.com. Operators will have to pick one of 13 approved locations in the Short North to set up their cart.

“The reservation system will list approved locations on their website to be utilized by mobile food vendors June 9 and moving forward,” Cathy Collins with Columbus Public Safety said.

Collins said the public can also access the site to find the locations of their favorite food vendors.

“Street food finder is darn near real-time and as we need to make adjustments moving forward and getting additional input, we can move,” Collins said. “We can create, we can subtract spaces as needed.”

Food vendors like Wallace said he’s just happy to be back in business.

“That’s going to take some growing pains as with anything new,” he said. “There will be growing pains, but we will work the kinks out and get it right. I’m thankful that they did keep this temporary and I’m looking forward to working this weekend.”

Columbus City Council made it clear it can put the restrictions back in place at any time, but is hopeful that moving forward, the Short North will be a safe and fun place for everyone to enjoy.