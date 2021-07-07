Columbus receives $25M grant for infrastructure improvements

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The City of Columbus has been awarded a $25 million grant in support of improving the city’s infrastructure.

The money is part of the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant program and will be put toward Phase 4 the city’s $1.3 billion Columbus Crossroads Project.

The project is designed to replace freeways and bridges, alleviate traffic congestion, reduce safety risks and reconnect neighborhoods in the I-70/I-71 area in downtown Columbus.

Phase 4 of the Columbus Crossroads Project plans to reconnect downtown with Southside neighborhoods by expanding and improving three overpass bridges along High, 3rd, and 4th streets, according to a press release from Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther’s office.

Other improvements include bridge caps with parking, public art, green space, and/or commercial development near the High Street and Third Street bridges; reconstructing parts of east and west I-70 and I-71 North at the I-70/I-71/SR-315 West interchange; and adding a lane for east and west traffic at the I-70/I-71 overlap, the mayor’s office said.

The city, ODOT, and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission have already invested nearly $648 million in the project.

“I am grateful to our partners at the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) – as well as Senator Brown, Senator Portman, Congresswoman Beatty, and Congressman Balderson – for helping to make this federal grant possible,” Ginther said in the press release. “Columbus Crossroads is transforming roadway quality and safety in ways that benefit residents, visitors, and commerce, and I look forward to seeing its impact grow as we make additional progress and further revitalize infrastructure at the heart of our city.”