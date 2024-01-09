COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus recreation center which serves as the city’s hub for activities for those living with disabilities is getting some improvements so it’s more welcoming for that community.

With a first look at Columbus’ Franklin Park Adventure Center, one might not notice anything wrong. However, when a closer look is taken and conversations are had with those who work there every day, it’s easier to recognize what could use some work.

“This building, it’s an amazing building, but it was not built for the purpose it is serving today,” Preston Shepard, assistant manager of therapeutic recreation for Columbus Recreation and Parks, said.

While anyone can use the Adventure Center at Franklin Park, it’s the city’s base for adaptive sports.

“It’s just not functional for the community we serve and for our staff because we try to employ folks from our community,” Shepard said.

Shepard said the floor is not in good shape and pointed to several broken tiles covered with duct tape, especially dangerous for those in wheelchairs using the space to play basketball and other sports.

The bathrooms also need work. Each one only has one wheelchair-accessible stall.

Columbus City Council on Monday approved about $130,000 for the design phase of the project.

“We don’t want to just be compliant; we want to be more friendly to the residents who utilize this space,” Columbus Recreation and Parks community relations chairperson Dominique Shank said. “We’ve had residents who made additional requests regarding being more compliant, we’ve had employees who we want to make sure that we’ve created a culture that is inviting.”

Shepard said he is hopeful the improvements will bring even more people living with disabilities to the center. Plans also call for a power height-adjustable adult changing station.

“If we can provide them a space with activities they want to do and it’s easy to get in and get out and if we can provide them all their daily needs while they’re here, they’re a lot more likely to come out and engage in the community,” Shepard said.

The design phase is set to start this month and the city expects construction to start in the fall.