COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The recent spike in COVID-19 cases has doctors concerned, and with recent holiday gatherings with more to come, even more cases are anticipated in the coming days.

Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts wants to remind people masks are still being enforced in Columbus and the city is working to find different ways to make sure people are masking up.

Aside from asking people to wear masks, Roberts and other doctors in Ohio are monitoring other states and parts of Ohio, too.

“We’re closely monitoring what’s happening in northeast Ohio,” Roberts said.

She said cases in the northeast part of the state are disturbing, reminding people the omicron variant is easily transmissible to both the vaccinated and unvaccinated. Roberts is asking those who are eligible to get vaccinated, and those who are vaccinated to get their booster shots.

“Early in the pandemic when we were at home, we all said, ‘We are in this together,’ and we are still in this together,” Roberts said.

She said people should continue to mask up, social distance, and hand-wash.

“Right now, we are fortunate that we’ve got some mild temperatures so we can open windows,

so that’s something, but we should also discourage people who are having any symptoms from attending those gatherings,” Roberts said.

Columbus Public Health will continue to vaccinate people this week. Vaccination times and locations can be found by clicking here.