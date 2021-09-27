Columbus Public Health to offer COVID-19 booster shots

FILE: A vaccination record card is shown during a COVID-19 vaccination drive for Spring Branch Independent School District education workers Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. School employees who registered were given the Pfizer vaccine.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health will begin offering booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week to those eligible under federal guidelines.

All those seeking the booster must have completed their primary vaccine six months ago or longer. The Centers for Disease Control said people who meet the following conditions are eligible to get the booster:

65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings SHOULD receive a booster shot.

Ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions SHOULD receive a booster shot.

Ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

Age 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or living in an institutional setting MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination to be made by the vaccine recipient.

The booster shots are free from CPH and will be offered at the following locations and times:

Columbus Public Health, 240 Parsons Ave. – (Vax Cash is also available for the first dose only while supplies last.)

Monday-Friday – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

*(Change in hours, starting October 5)

Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.* Tuesdays – 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Linden Community Center, 1350 Briarwood Ave. – (Vax Cash also available for first dose only while supplies last.)

Mondays – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Columbus Fire Station 10 (Drive Thru), 1096 W. Broad St. *(Starting October 5)

Tuesdays – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Barack Community Center, 580 E. Woodrow Ave. – (Vax Cash also available for first dose only while supplies last.)

Wednesdays – 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Columbus Fire Station 18 (Drive Thru), 1630 Cleveland Ave. *(Starting October 7)

Thursdays – 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Westgate Community Center, 455 S. Westgate Ave. – (Vax Cash also available for first dose only while supplies last.)

Fridays – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Anyone seeking to get the booster shot is asked to bring their vaccination cards with them.