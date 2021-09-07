Columbus Public Health requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health has announced all employees will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to CPH, all employees will be required to be vaccinated by Nov. 1 with any of the three available coronavirus vaccines, or provide an exemption due to medical reasons or sincerely held religious beliefs.

CPH joins all four central Ohio hospital systems implementing the requirement after the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“As the delta variant continues to surge and we prepare to administer booster vaccines in our community, this vaccine requirement will help protect our workforce and the people we serve from COVID-19 which is spreading like wildfire here and across the country,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts.

A vaccine requirement is nothing new, the release from CPH reads, stating it “already requires other vaccines for staff to protect them and the public it serves.”