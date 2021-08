COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health has planted more than 6,000 flags in front of its building in remembrance of people impacted by overdoses and overdose deaths in 2020.

The effort was carried out to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

The flags can be seen in front of the CPH building on 240 Parsons Avenue.

To recognize International Overdose Awareness Day, there are more than 6,000 flags on our front lawn representing our friends, family and neighbors who were impacted by overdose and overdose deaths in 2020. #EndOverdose pic.twitter.com/qTIRrC3RP2 — Columbus Health (@ColumbusHealth) August 30, 2021

Anyone battling addiction is encouraged to reach out to Columbus Public Health for help. For more information, click here.