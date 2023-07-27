COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With the start of the school year just weeks away for many central Ohio students, Columbus Public Health is working to make sure students are prepared — with their required vaccinations.

“Trying to avoid that rush, we often see a huge rush of families bringing in their children in August, in September right before that exclusion day to get their kids vaccinated,” said Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts.

The health department is offering a vaccine incentive program, called Vax Cash, for kids and their school-required vaccines.

“We found such great success with Vax Cash with the COVID-19 vaccines that we wanted to try this with our kids, particularly for school related vaccines,” Roberts said. “We intentionally are going in neighborhoods where we’ve seen low vaccination rates to try to encourage families to get their kids vaccinated early.”

At times during the pandemic, the health department offered $100 Visa gift cards to people getting vaccinated against COVID-19. For this new program, the gift cards are available to families whose kids are getting the Polio, Hepatitis B, DTaP, Chicken Pox, or MMR vaccines.

Roberts said last year’s measles outbreak is one of the several reasons the health department is giving this program a shot. All measles cases reported in the outbreak were in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated children.

Three clinics have happened so far, including two at A Cut Above The Rest Barbershop.

“You have to meet people where they are, is what I’ve discovered — is that once you come to them, they’re more likely to come, and they’re more likely to come with all their children,” said barbershop owner Al Edmondson.

Six more clinics are planned. Roberts said demand is high; most spots are full. Registration is required and can be done here. The gift cards are offered while supplies last.

The Ohio Department of Health has a full list of school-required vaccines here.