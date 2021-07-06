Columbus Public Health offering $100 gift cards at new neighborhood COVID-19 vaccine clinics

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health is opening 10 new neighborhood satellite COVID-19 vaccine clinics, where Franklin County residents who get their first dose of the vaccine will receive a $100 Visa gift card, or “vax cash” as the health department is calling it.

According to Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts, the clinics will be held in socially vulnerable neighborhoods where the vaccination rates among those living there are lower.

“We want to do whatever we can to encourage them to get vaccinated, to remove some of those barriers for them to get vaccinated by going into their communities and by staying there for consecutive weeks, so there will be some consistency and they’ll know where to find us,” Roberts said.

The clinics will be open from July 6 through August 16, from 12-7 p.m., at the listed locations on the following days.

Mondays: Linden Community Center (1350 Briarwood Ave.)

William H. Adams Community Center (854 Alton Ave.)

William H. Adams Community Center (854 Alton Ave.) Tuesdays: Far East Community Center (1826 Lattimer Dr.)

Ethiopian Tewahedo Social Services (4099 Karl Rd.)

Ethiopian Tewahedo Social Services (4099 Karl Rd.) Wednesdays: Barack Community Center (580 E. Woodrow Ave.)

Somali Community Association of Ohio (3422 Cleveland Ave.)

Somali Community Association of Ohio (3422 Cleveland Ave.) Thursdays: Sullivant Gardens Community Center (755 Renick St.)

Bhutanese Community of Central Ohio (4646 Tamarack Blvd.)

Bhutanese Community of Central Ohio (4646 Tamarack Blvd.) Fridays: Westgate Community Center (455 S. Westgate Ave.)

St. Stephen the Martyr Church (4131 Clime Rd.)

Those who get their first dose of the vaccine at the walk-in clinic at Columbus Public Health, located at 240 Parsons Avenue, will also be offered a $100 gift card. The clinic there is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The vax cash will be offered while supplies last.

“Only 51% of people in Franklin County have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the rate is even lower for people of color, who are at greater risk of hospitalization and death, especially with the emergence of the Delta variant,” Roberts said. “While our new satellite clinics will remove barriers to vaccination, we hope that the vax cash will give residents a little extra incentive to roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine to protect themselves and others.”

For more information on the neighborhood satellite clinics and vax cash, click here. You can also call 614-645-1519.