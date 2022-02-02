COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health will be opening later Thursday due to the incoming storm.

A release from CPH says all public services, including COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, Women’s Health Clinic, Alcohol and Drug Services, and TB clinic will not open until 10:30 a.m., Thursday, because of the impending winter storm.

CPH advises people to check its social media accounts for additional updates.

OhioHealth also announced their COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Thursday due to the weather.