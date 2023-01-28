COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It was an all-too-familiar sight Saturday at the Ohio Statehouse as dozens of protesters gathered to call for justice in the killing of Tyre Nichols by police in Memphis.

Those at Saturday’s protest said not only are they fighting for justice for Nichols and his family, but they want to see real change made to the police force.

People of all colors, races, and backgrounds attended the protest at the statehouse, expressing their anger, sadness, and confusion over what happened to the 29-year-old Nichols earlier this month.

Protesters said they were not only calling for justice for Nichols, but also fighting for justice for Donovan Lewis, Andre Hill, and others who lost their lives to police brutality.

The protesters said there was something wrong in the police system for these types of cases to happen over and over again.

The group marched down High Street from the statehouse to Columbus police headquarters, blocking the intersection of West Long Street and Marconi Boulevard to shout their message loudly to police and said they won’t stop until there is real change.

“The people that are dying look like me, they look like my son, and everyone deserves justice,” said protester Pia Terrell. “No one deserves to be shot or killed.”

“Overhauling the entire policing system in the United States is ultimately what we would like to see,” said protester Sydney Rentsch. “Making our community safer instead of police continuing to discriminate and kill our community members.”

Protest organizers said another march is set for next weekend, and that they will continue to march for as long as it takes to get their message across.