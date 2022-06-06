COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As the Columbus Pride Festival and March is quickly approaching on June 17 and 18, Stonewall Columbus is searching for volunteers.

Stonewall announced on social media only 16% of volunteer shifts are currently covered for the weekend’s celebrations.

“In order to have a lot of fun, sometimes you need to give a little – whether you have a couple hours during the week leading up to the festival, or if you can help out the day of, please check out the list of volunteer shifts,” Stonewall wrote on Facebook. “Please do your part to make this year’s Pride safe and enjoyable.”

For 40 years, Stonewall has uplifted the LGBTQ+ community in Columbus, gathering more than 700,000 visitors every year for the annual festival and march. This year’s events mark the first in-person Pride since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those interested can sign up for volunteer shifts here.