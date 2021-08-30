Columbus Prep School tie-tying tradition passed down to next generation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The first day of in-person classes for the Columbus Preparatory School for Boys means it’s tie-tying time.

Leaders and mentors from around the community induct the new middle schoolers with a lesson in neckwear.

For the sixth through eighth graders, ties are part of the uniform.

Dr. Corey Grubbs learned to tie growing up on the south side of Chicago, a lesson he’s now passing on to eighth-grader Zadariuz Porter, who knows he’ll need it.

“Maybe one day, he’ll teach someone else how to tie a tie,” Grubbs said. “Just an exciting time.”

Tim Brown, author of “Boys Won’t Be Boys,” remembers the feeling.

“Seems like a little thing, but it’s a big thing,” he said.

His sixth grade teacher taught him the knot.

“You and I both know how important this tie is,” Brown said. “It represents authority. It represents power. It represents respect.”

“He knows a lot of things,” said sixth grader Britain Oats. “He’s been at it way longer than me.”

A moment worth documenting and a tradition worth passing on.

“I remember when my uncle helped me tie a tie for the first time,” said principal Tai Cornute. “So it is our hope and wonder that we get to do the same thing for these young men while they’re here.”