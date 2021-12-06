COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The holiday shopping and shipping season is well underway.

The United States Postal Service projects between 850 million and 950 million package deliveries between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

Inside the 500,000-square-foot USPS Columbus mail processing plant, more than 1,600 employees are estimated to sort 315,000 packages a day during the holiday peak.

Nationwide, USPS said its network is running smoothly.

“I still get giddy around Christmas time because to know that we make a difference in someone’s life by giving their family packages, be it a fruitcake, a care package, whatever it is, from one part of the world to another part of the world, it’s just a great feeling,” said Nikki Lowe, acting senior plant manager at the USPS Columbus Processing and Distribution Center.

The postal service recommends the following deadlines to send packages in order to ensure they arrive by Christmas:

Retail ground service by Dec. 15

First class mail by Dec. 17

Priority mail by Dec. 18

Priority mail express by Dec. 23