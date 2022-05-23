COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating after two women said they were shot at after allegedly trying to stop a man from “picking up” girls in southwest Columbus.

Police said the incident happened Monday at approximately 1:39 p.m. in the area of Tiger Drive and Regentshire Drive. When officers responded to the scene, the two women told them they were driving behind a sedan on Regentshire Drive that was stopped in the middle of the street.

One of the victims told police the man driving the sedan was honking his horn in an attempt to get the attention of some minors who were at a nearby park. The victim told police she thought the girls looked young and got upset at the man trying to “pick up” the girls, according to police.

Police said the victim then confronted the suspect, who allegedly got out of his car, pointed a gun at her, and fired a single shot. The victim said she fell to the ground and felt something hit her. She suffered a cut to her upper lip and a puncture wound to her chest. She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Another woman in the victim’s car was standing next to her when the suspect fired his gun, but was unharmed, police said. The suspect was driving a gray/black sedan, but no other suspect information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4189.