ABOVE: Surveillance video of the suspect wanted for allegedly vandalizing and stealing from a convenience store in June. The video does not have sound.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a woman they said vandalized and stole from a convenience store last month.

According to a Columbus police Facebook post made Monday, the incident took place on June 11 at approximately 1:18 p.m. at the UDF store on the 1000 block of West Broad Street.

Police said a woman was unhappy with the service she received at the store and allegedly assaulted the clerk.

According to police, the woman left the store, went to her car, and grabbed a bag. She then went back into the store and demanded the employee meet her outside and that she would kill him, police said.

The suspect then drove away but returned later with a group of three or four other women, all of whom vandalized the store, including knocking over cash register equipment and stealing from the store.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4484.