COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was hit in the head by gunfire while stopped at a traffic light in Columbus Monday morning.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to a Shotspotter call on the 1300 block of Parsons Avenue at approximately 11:46 a.m.

At the scene, officers met with the 21-year-old victim, who told police she was stopped at a traffic light when her car was hit by multiple rounds of gunfire.

The woman then drove through the red light to get away and then crashed the car, police said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive her injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4740.