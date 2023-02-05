COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police cruiser and a second car were hit by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 71 in north Columbus Saturday night.

Police said a 2002 Hyundai Elantra with two people inside was driving south on I-71 near the overpass over Cooke Road at approximately 10:47 p.m., with the cruiser and a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driving behind it.

According to police, the Elantra then lost control and crashed into a concrete divider, coming to a rest facing north in the southbound lanes. That’s when the Hyundai started to drive the wrong way on I-71, police said. The cruiser tried to avoid the Hyundai but was hit, causing minor damage to the cruiser. The Hyundai then continued north on the road, hitting the Chevrolet head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet and the Columbus officer were treated for injuries at the scene. The driver and passenger in the Hyundai were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition but were later found to have suffered significant injuries.

Columbus police are continuing to investigate the crash.