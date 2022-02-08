COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police used mace to break up an altercation between students outside a school on the city’s northeast side Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Columbus City Schools spokesperson, the fight took place after students at the Linden-McKinley STEM Academy on the 1300 block of Duxberry Avenue were dismissed for the day.

Columbus police said officers responded to the school after being called by the school’s principal after a fight broke out near the school’s tennis courts at approximately 2:31 p.m. Police said an officer in trouble call was made from the scene at approximately 2:34 p.m.

According to police, more than one officer used mace during the incident. The district spokesperson said the area was cleared quickly.

There is no word on what led to the altercation or if any charges will be filed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.