Columbus Police union responds to new three-year contract

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Council approved a new three-year contract with the Fraternal Order of Police Monday night.

Tuesday, the FOP spoke about the agreement for the first time, calling it a step in the right direction.

Among the perks for officers, the contract provides a 14 percent raise over the next three years. In return, the city received key reforms for its civilian review board and other police oversight.

Moving forward, FOP President Keith Ferrell wants to see more support from the city for its officers, and not just financially.

“These officers need to know that they are doing one of the most difficult jobs in the country, that they will be supported when they’re right and treated fairly when they’re acting in good faith and put in impossible situations,” Ferrell said.

The FOP said it is talking to the new civilian review board about how the groups will work together moving forward as the board goes about its work.

