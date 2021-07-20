Columbus, police union reach tentative contract agreement

Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Details have not been released, but both sides confirm the city and the union for the Columbus Department of Police have reached a tentative contract agreement.

Keith Ferrell, president of the Fraternal Order of Police, said details of the agreement will not be released until all members have received the information and voted on the contract. He said that voting is scheduled to end Saturday at 8 p.m.

A spokesperson for the city released a statement from Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, adding this will be the city’s only comment on the matter until the contract is finalized.

“We are encouraged to have reached a tentative agreement through the collective bargaining process, but it is important to let the process play out free of interference and for members to cast their vote,” Ginther said in the statement.

