COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Uber driver crashed into a tattoo parlor while trying to avoid another vehicle in the Short North Sunday afternoon.

According to Columbus police at the scene, the driver was attempting to turn left from West First Avenue onto High Street when he swerved to avoid a car in the lane.

Police said the Uber driver’s car then knocked over a tree and hit the shop, located on the 800 block of High Street.

There were two passengers in the car at the time. No injuries are reported.

Police said the driver will be ticketed.