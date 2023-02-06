The scene at Wilson and Stanley avenues in Columbus on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, when a man was shot and injured by a Columbus police officer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Police is scheduled to hold a news conference at around 4:30 p.m. to share new information and body-camera footage from a Sunday shooting involving an officer.

Police said that at around 3 p.m. Sunday, officers conducted a traffic stop on the southeast side at the intersection of Stanley and Wilson avenues. A man inside the vehicle allegedly got out of the car and began running from the scene. An officer started to chase the man and fired their gun, hitting the man.

Before its news conference, police revealed that Officer Joshua Ohlinger, a five-year veteran of the department, was the CPD officer involved in the incident. They also revealed the man shot was 66-year-old Michael Cleveland, who has been charged with having weapons while under disability.

Police said a gun was found near Cleveland. Other people inside the car were detained by police. Ohlinger and other officers were not injured in the shooting.

Cleveland was taken to Grant Medical Center in serious condition but later upgraded to stable. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called around 4 p.m. Sunday to begin its investigation.