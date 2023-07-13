COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will jointly release body camera footage Thursday morning, five days after an officer fatally shot a man during exchanges of gunfire in Eastmoor.

Columbus police responded to an officer-in-trouble call on the 3100 block of East Livingston Avenue just before 8 p.m. Saturday. There, police said, a sheriff’s deputy on duty at the Walgreens had been told a man was outside the store with a gun.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has since identified him as 45-year-old Antwan Lindsey.

As the sheriff’s deputy attempted to find Lindsey, police said Lindsey fired at him and he returned fire — before Lindsey ran into a nearby apartment building.

Columbus police said they started to evacuate the building, and then at about 8:03 p.m., an officer shot Lindsey. He was pronounced dead at Grant Medical Center a little more than 20 minutes later.

No officers were injured in the shootout.

Columbus police said Tuesday four officers — with two years, eight years, 10 years, and nine years with the division — and one Franklin County sheriff’s deputy with 19 years were on the scene. The division has declined to identify any of the officers involved, citing a recently enacted crime victims statute called Marsy’s Law.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will investigate the shooting, which is standard practice with all shootings where an officer has shot someone or been shot by someone.

The shooting came a little over 48 hours after another fatal shootout on I-70, which left an armed robbery suspect dead and a Columbus police officer injured.