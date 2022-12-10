COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – City leaders are taking another step toward combating violence at an apartment complex it has deemed a nuisance property within Columbus.

Soon, Columbus police will have access to the Wedgewood Village Apartment’s security camera feeds so police can have a real-time view of what is happening on the property.

“There’s a passion to figure this out, to root the bad elements out,” said Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein.

The hope is that by allowing police to have access to the camera network, officers will be able to respond in real-time if something were to happen at Wedgewood.

Klein said the move is a short to medium-term solution to the problem, but it is a step in the right direction.

In the coming months, the apartment complex owners, which is a development group out of Michigan, plan to add dozens of security cameras around the property.

The owners also plan to add more lighting and continue to pay Columbus police to have special duty patrol at the complex.

The city attorney’s office, CPD, and the complex owner are meeting to discuss progress on a monthly basis.

Klein said at this moment, there is a passion displayed from all three parties to try to solve the problems at the complex.

“The technological goal here is for CPD to have live time feed of the apartment complex’s cameras so their eyes are the apartment complex’s eyes,” he said. “And then our great men and women of the division of police will be able to respond and do their job.”

Klein said most of the violence in the community stems from gang activity, and innocent families are getting stuck in the crossfire. A long-term goal for the city is to increase community engagement with Wedgewood Village residents.