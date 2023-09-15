COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police held a media briefing Friday morning after they found a suspect accused of stabbing an elderly woman to death.

The press conference to discuss the stabbing in the University District near Ohio State University was scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Columbus Division of Police headquarters. On Saturday, investigators found Emily Foster dead with a stab wound in a home in the 2000 block of Iuka Avenue.

CPD said during the press conference that the suspect in the case had since been found in Georgia, and was recovering in a hospital there. Previously identified as Michael Brooks II, 28, he had been shot during an unrelated burglary in the state. As of Thursday, authorities were waiting to take him into custody on murder charges once he was released from medical care.

A security camera photo taken at 3:51 p.m. shows Michael Brooks II leaving the University District. Police would get a report of a stabbing in the area five minutes later. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Investigators used nearby security camera photos to confirm Brooks was in the area of the stabbing. They then noticed a key detail related to his outfit changing in later photos.

“We found a picture from prior to, with our suspect walking into the area wearing sweatpants,” said Smith Weir, deputy chief for CPD. “Those sweatpants matched sweatpants we found near the crime scene, and we were able to forensically put him at the location of the crime scene.”

Brooks had just been released from the Franklin County Jail the evening before the stabbing, according to Weir. He was being held on a felony assault charge.

“He plead guilty to two counts, I believe, of felony fleeing, and was subsequently released pending his sentencing,” Weir said.

When asked about a motive, Columbus police said they believed the stabbing was a random attack. The victim, Foster, was well-known in the University District and wrote for Columbus Monthly Magazine alongside working in university relations at Ohio State University. Her husband, Lee Brown, taught philosophy at OSU until 2002, and died in 2014.