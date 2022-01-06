COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking the public’s help in solving the city’s first homicide of 2022.

At about 12:35 a.m. Monday, officers were sent to the 2900 block of Indianola Avenue on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 25-year-old Andrew Santiago suffering from a gunshot wound. Santiago was pronounced dead at the scene.

Det. Anthony Johnson asked for anyone in the area whose doorbell cameras may have captured relevant footage to contact police. He said he is particularly interested in a small- to mid-sized gray vehicle that was seen in the area at the time. He believes an altercation may have preceded the shooting.

Two photos of the Santiago were released:

Andrew Santiago, who was killed in Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo provided by police)

Andrew Santiago, left, who was killed in Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 3, 2022, with unidentified child (Photo provided by police)

A news conference was called Thursday afternoon to provide an update on the case. Sgt. James Fuqua said police will be “forward facing” in dealing with homicides this year as part of their efforts to reduce violent crime. There were a record 204 homicides in the city in 2021. Members of Santiago’s family also spoke.

Anyone with information may call the homicide unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.