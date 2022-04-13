COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two teens have been charged after Columbus police said they were shot and then ditched guns they were carrying inside a woman’s home.

The incident happened on the 2800 block of East 10th Avenue at approximately 10:31 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area for a report of a shooting where they met a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, both of whom were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The boys told police they were in a nearby alley when they heard gunshots and realized they had been shot, police said. Both were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

Officers then met with a 48-year-old woman who said she heard gunshots from inside her home. The woman told police the two teens then entered her home uninvited, both carrying guns and bleeding.

The woman said she got scared and ran from the house, police said. Police found the guns the boys were carrying were left inside her home in what police said was an attempt to hide them.

The teens were each charged with aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence.

Police are investigating what led to the teens being shot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4011.