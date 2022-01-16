COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police said a 13-year-old boy was shot while taking out the trash Sunday night in southeast Columbus.

Officers responded to the 900 block of South Champion Avenue at approximately 7:30 p,m, for a report of a shooting.

According to police, the victim was apparently taking out the trash when he was approached by four other males. After an exchange of words between the people involved, one of the suspects pulled out a semiautomatic handgun, shooting the victim once in the side of his abdomen, police said.

Police did not release the boy’s condition.

Police are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.