COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police has launched a comment portal open to the public as part of its accreditation process.

According to a news release, “the purpose of this public portal is for the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) to receive comments directly regarding the Columbus Division of Police’s compliance with CALEA standards and overall candidacy for accredited status.”

CALEA programs provide public safety agencies, such as Columbus police, with an opportunity to voluntarily meet an established set of professional standards. The intent is to provide the division with information to support improvement and professional excellence.

The release stated that CALEA is not an investigatory body and that those sending in comments through the portal will not receive a response, but that “the information will be considered in context to its relevancy to compliance with standards of CALEA Accreditation.”

Columbus police also noted that the city’s inspector general is the only entity authorized to accept complaints of misconduct and that the division’s Internal Affairs Bureau is the only entity authorized to take complaints of misconduct against civilian personnel.

This public comment portal is different from the Civilian Review Board, which was created in November 2020 and is made up of faith leaders, those with backgrounds in law, a retired police officer, some who have served on the city’s safety advisory commission or the police chief’s advisory panel, and more.

Since then, however, one member resigned after a Columbus police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Donovan Lewis while serving an arrest warrant. Lewis, a Black man, was shot while unarmed and sitting in his bed.

In addition, Columbus City Council voted to remove a man from the Civilian Review Board for social media posts that Mayor Andrew Ginther said showed clear “bias against law enforcement”.

In March, chairperson Janet Jackson announced her resignation, effective at the end of her term in April. Brooke Burns was promoted from vice chair to fill the vacancy.

For more information on the public comment portal, visit www.columbus.gov/police-accreditation-highlight.