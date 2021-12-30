COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Over two days Columbus police focused on the Linden neighborhood, serving warrants, seeking felony suspects and recovering firearms.

As a result of the sweep, they took 20 suspected felons into custody, impounded four stolen vehicles, picked up 17 illegal guns and took in drugs and over $15,000 in cash.





They also found two missing children. And officers on horseback also came across a loaded gun in the grass at a park.

According to a news release, officers worked the area from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday and posted their results as:

20 felony suspects apprehended

4 stolen vehicles recovered

17 illegal firearms recovered

13 search warrants served

12 misdemeanor arrests

26.2 grams cocaine seized

176 pills seized

5 pounds illegal marijuana seized

$15,237 currency seized

2 missing children recovered

2 OVI arrests

23 no-operator’s license arrests

209 traffic citations issued

Police said that wraparound services through Columbus CARE Coalition will be provided to the community.