COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Over two days Columbus police focused on the Linden neighborhood, serving warrants, seeking felony suspects and recovering firearms.

As a result of the sweep, they took 20 suspected felons into custody, impounded four stolen vehicles, picked up 17 illegal guns and took in drugs and over $15,000 in cash.

They also found two missing children. And officers on horseback also came across a loaded gun in the grass at a park.

According to a news release, officers worked the area from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday and posted their results as:

  • 20 felony suspects apprehended
  • 4 stolen vehicles recovered
  • 17 illegal firearms recovered
  • 13 search warrants served
  • 12 misdemeanor arrests
  • 26.2 grams cocaine seized
  • 176 pills seized
  • 5 pounds illegal marijuana seized
  • $15,237 currency seized
  • 2 missing children recovered
  • 2 OVI arrests
  • 23 no-operator’s license arrests
  • 209 traffic citations issued

Police said that wraparound services through Columbus CARE Coalition will be provided to the community.