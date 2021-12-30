COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Over two days Columbus police focused on the Linden neighborhood, serving warrants, seeking felony suspects and recovering firearms.
As a result of the sweep, they took 20 suspected felons into custody, impounded four stolen vehicles, picked up 17 illegal guns and took in drugs and over $15,000 in cash.
They also found two missing children. And officers on horseback also came across a loaded gun in the grass at a park.
According to a news release, officers worked the area from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday and posted their results as:
- 20 felony suspects apprehended
- 4 stolen vehicles recovered
- 17 illegal firearms recovered
- 13 search warrants served
- 12 misdemeanor arrests
- 26.2 grams cocaine seized
- 176 pills seized
- 5 pounds illegal marijuana seized
- $15,237 currency seized
- 2 missing children recovered
- 2 OVI arrests
- 23 no-operator’s license arrests
- 209 traffic citations issued
Police said that wraparound services through Columbus CARE Coalition will be provided to the community.