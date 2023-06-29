For a previous report on this story view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – Columbus police announced Thursday that it is suspending its search for a missing Ohio State student who went missing nearly three weeks ago.

In a released statement police said that despite the efforts of the Columbus Division of Missing Persons unit, the investigation has come up empty with possible leads as to the whereabouts of Amina Alhaj-Omar.

Alhaj-Omar, 25, an Ohio State student, was pronounced missing on the morning of Sunday, June 10. She was last seen on that day near Interstate 270 and U.S. Route 23 on the south side of the city. Police said they found her car abandoned in the area with minor damage.

In a press conference four days later, CPD Sergeant Joe Albert says police obtained surveillance video from a BP gas station just south of I-270 that showed Alhaj-Omar in the store at 4:30 a.m. Police added she was seen with two kitchen knives before walking off the property a little after 6 a.m.

Police also received calls on Tuesday and Wednesday that week of possible sightings, including at a quarry nearby. Workers told police a woman was trespassing. The last possible sighting was near a Walmart in the 3500 block of South High Street.

“Detectives have worked closely with numerous other units and agencies and conducted a thorough search of the area,” Columbus police said in the update. “Despite their efforts, the investigation has slowed, and they have exhausted all leads to this point. While the investigation is still ongoing, the active search for Miss Omar has concluded.”

Authorities are asking anyone who has information or might have seen Alhaj-Omar in the area of South High Street and Rathmell Road. since Saturday, June 10, to call 614-645-2358. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for any information leading to the location of Miss Omar. Tips can be made by calling (614) 461-TIPS.