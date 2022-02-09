COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a man they said used a can of mace to steal $2,300 worth of perfume from a northwest Columbus cosmetic store.

Police said the man walked into the Ulta Beauty store on the 3600 block of West Dublin-Granville Road at approximately 2:47 p.m. Monday.

The suspect took a shopping basket and headed toward the fragrance aisle of the store, grabbing bottles of perfume.

As the man walked back to the store’s exit, he pulled out a keychain-sized can of mace and sprayed an employee in the face, allowing the suspect to escape the store, the police said.

An employee outside the store was able to take a picture of the man’s vehicle, a green Ford Explorer that did not appear to have a rear license plate.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-3941 or 614-645-4665.

Photo of a suspect who Columbus police said used a can of mace to rob an Ulta Beauty store of more than $2,300 worth of perfume on Feb. 7, 2022.

Vehicle used by a man Columbus police said used a can of mace to rob an Ulta Beauty store of more than $2,300 worth of perfume on Feb. 7, 2022.