COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery of a grocery store on the city’s east side earlier this month.

Columbus police said that on Jan. 16 at approximately 4:32 p.m., a man entered the market, located on the 2900 block of East 5th Avenue. The man then waited for other customers to leave the store, then pulled a gun on the clerk, demanding money from the register.

The suspect then fled the store with an undetermined amount of money.

In addition to photos of the suspect, police released pictures of two other people believed to have been with the suspect at the time.

Suspect wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a grocery store on the east side of Columbus on Jan. 16, 2022.

Person of interest wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a grocery store on the east side of Columbus on Jan. 16, 2022.

