COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was taken to the hospital after Columbus police said a stolen car rammed a K9 cruiser before overturning on the north side of the city following a pursuit.

According to Columbus police, no officers were injured in the incident.

Police said the stolen vehicle hit a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office K9 vehicle near I-70 and Courtright Road, at which point, the pursuit started.

The suspect was pursued just over 11 miles by several cruisers and a police helicopter north on I-71, where it flipped in the area of the North Broadway exit.

One person taken to Children’s Nationwide Hospital was in stable condition.

According to ODOT, the right two lanes of I-71 north are blocked at East Cooke Road due to the crash.

No further information is available at this time.