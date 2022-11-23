An earlier story on the Valentine’s Day shooting can be seen in the player above

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is still searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a 2022 Valentine’s Day shooting at a Clintonville bar.

At about 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 14, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Dick’s Den in the 2400 block of North High Street. A witness said a person fired a shot from a Lincoln LS as it drove past the bar.

This Lincoln LS was spotted near Dick’s Den following a shooting at the bar (Courtesy of Columbus Division of Police.)

The victim, a 24-year-old man who was sitting in a booth with friends, was struck in the back as the bullet went through the glass. He was taken to Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center where tests revealed that he suffered irreversible paralysis to his chest and lower extremities.

Video surveillance shows that minutes after the assault, a 2000-2003 taupe Lincoln LS was observed turning westbound off Neil Avenue onto Oakland Avenue. Photos of the Lincoln LS can be seen above.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and email your tip.