COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is in custody after allegedly shooting at police officers in the southwest area of Columbus early Friday morning.

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were shot at just before 3 a.m. while in the area of South Franklinton, near the 800 block of Canonby Place. Additional officers responded to the area and a male suspect was seen running into an apartment.

The suspect, 37-year-old Ricky Teague, was seen hiding behind a vehicle, pointing a gun at officers on two different occasions before firing shots at three officers. No one was injured during the incident, though Police recovered several shell casings at the scene.

Teague fled the area, but was taken into custody later in the morning. He is charged with felonious assault and having weapons under disability and is scheduled for an arraignment hearing Saturday at 9 a.m.

It marks another incident near the Southpark Apartments on Canonby Place after City Attorney Zach Klein targeted the area to push for safety improvements. Columbus Police said there have been many reported shootings there this year, including three in June.

It is also second time within 28 hours Columbus police have been the target of violence. Late Wednesday night, a police cruiser and an officer were struck by moving vehicles in likely separate incidents within five-minute period in Eastmoor.

“It highlights the dangers that law enforcement officers face every day.” said Pete Cassucio, an executive board member with the local Fraternal Order of Police.

One officer was taken to Grant Medical Center and was in stable condition. The two officers whose cruiser was struck were treated for minor injuries at Ohio State East Hospital.