COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police held a press conference on Thursday related to a 17-year-old’s disappearance.

Commander Mark Denner provided an update at the Columbus police headquarters at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday on the search for Imperial Stewart, 17, who was reported missing on Monday after he was last seen on Sept. 20 in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Huy Road in North Linden. Denner said foul play is being investigated as a possibility and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

“It’s the right thing to do,” said Denner. “Sometimes people are hesitant to come give information and they’re hesitant to cooperate with the police, I assure you we’re doing everything we can for this family.”

Cierra Stratton, Stewart’s mother, said during Thursday’s conference that Stewart is loyal, cares for his siblings and is loved by his school and the city. Stratton said Stewart’s family will “keep on going until we find my son, my baby, my prince.”

“He doesn’t deserve this, we just want him to come home,” said Stratton during the conference. “Micheal, Mi’Quel, please do the right thing. I just wanna know where my baby is, it’s not right.”

The meeting came a day after investigators announced they were searching for two men who are wanted in connection to Stewart’s disappearance. Authorities identified 20-year-old Michael Tymeale Bowles and 18-year-old Mi’Quel Bowles on Wednesday as persons on interest in the case who were reported to have been seen with Stewart.

The pair was last seen in a black Chrysler that has seen been recovered and used to collect forensic evidence. Police did not disclose where the car was found.

“He is well loved, he is a beautiful child,” said Ricole Rakes, Stewart’s aunt. “He’s supposed to graduate this year, he missed homecoming, we were all ready for all that, and he was taken away from us.”

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Stewart’s disappearance to call 614-774-7825. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers by calling 614-461-8477.