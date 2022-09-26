COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police made 32 total arrests, recovered nearly $45,000 in approximate street value of suspected drugs, including 114 grams of cocaine and 95 grams of fentanyl, and recovered 15 illegal guns as part of an operation in the Short North and Driving Park this weekend.

In response to violent crime trends and complaints, the Columbus Division of Police completed its sixth “Operation Unity,” a collaboration of law enforcement and social services in specific neighborhoods, to address violent offenders, recover firearms and confiscate illegal narcotics.

Officers patrolled the neighborhoods between 6 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Saturday, which resulted in the following:

10 felony arrests

32 total arrests

33 vehicles impounded

15 illegal guns recovered

11 search warrants served

7 arrest warrants served

5 liquor citations issued

114 grams of cocaine seized

95 grams of fentanyl seized

9 grams of methamphetamine seized

$44,863 approximate street value of drugs recovered

$3,151 cash seized

159 traffic stops

The operation is a collaboration with several units including criminal intelligence, SWAT, the drug crimes unit and traffic operations. The last “Operation Unity” took place in August, when police arrested 90 people, and seized guns, cocaine and more.