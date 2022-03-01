COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in the December theft of tires and rims from two cars in north Columbus.

Two separate women reported to police during December that all four tires from their 2021 and 2022 Toyota Corollas were in the areas of the 3400 block of Indianola Avenue and the 1500 block of North 4th Street when the thefts took place.

Columbus police released surveillance photos of the suspect vehicle, which they said appears to be a maroon and tan Ford Explorer or Expedition that appears to be missing the front driver’s side hubcap.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-0139.