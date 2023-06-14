COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are on the lookout for a man they claim continually steals shoes from a store on the west side of the city.

Police said the suspect has gone into the business, located on the 1000 block of Hilliard-Rome Road, at least six different times and taken three or four pairs of Lebron shoes each time without paying for them. Nike’s website sells the shoes for anywhere between $50 and $230 a pair.

According to police, the suspect has been told by store employees that he is not allowed in the business, but that hasn’t stopped him.

Anyone with any information on the man’s identity is asked to contact Columbus Police Det. Hackett at 614-645-4254 or email phackett@columbuspolice.org.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect, which can be seen below.

Suspect wanted for allegedly stealing multiple pairs of shoes from a west Columbus store on at least six different occasions, according to Columbus police. (COURTESY COLUMBUS POLICE)